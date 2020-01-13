In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2020 12:02 pm / 0 comments

The F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe recently made its ASEAN premiere at this year’s Singapore Motor Show, a few months after the model was first revealed globally in October 2019. Using the same front-wheel drive architecture (FAAR) as the latest 1 Series, this is Munich’s answer to the Mercedes-Benz CLA, and is set to be launched in the country sometime in the first quarter.

The example you see here is in 218i M Sport guise, and features a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder that delivers 140 PS (138 hp) from 4,600 to 6,500 rpm and 220 Nm of torque from 1,480 to 4,200 rpm. The mill can be paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the latter being the option for this unit.

In terms of dimensions, the 2 GC measures 4,526 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,420 mm tall, which makes it 162 mm shorter, 30 mm narrower and 19 mm lower than the CLA. Additionally, its 2,670 mm wheelbase is also 59 mm shorter, and the boot is also less commodious, at 430 litres versus 460 litres.

Styling-wise, the 2 GC adopts a rather sleek and low-slung profile that concludes in a fastback-like rear end, with frameless windows to heighten the appeal. The kidney grilles mimic those on the 8 Series, Z4 and X2, as they are conjoined in the middle with three-dimensional vertical bars. They are flanked by angled LED headlights that give the car the typical BMW “four-eyed” look, equipped with hexagonal daytime running lights and “eyebrow” indicators.

Moving towards the rear, the prominent haunches are a result of the glasshouse and nerfed Hofmeister kink that tapers towards the lipped bonnet. There are also slim L-shaped LED tail lights linked by a gloss black strip, along with a recessed section below it to house the number plate.

Inside, the 2 GC shares a lot in common with the 1 Series, featuring the same angular look and silvered controls seen on other new BMW models. Here, the car is specified with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, which sees BMW Operating System 7.0 powering both the 10.25-inch displays.