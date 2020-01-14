In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Matthew H Tong / 14 January 2020 1:16 pm / 0 comments

Maserati has introduced a new Royale special series, with the Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante being given exclusive treatment for 100 keen customers. Only the V6 models will get the Royale touch, which includes the 3.0 litre V6 diesel (275 hp), as well as the 3.0 litre V6 petrol (both 350 hp and 430 hp tunes).

To start, the Royale models get two unique blue and green paints, Blu Royale and Verde Royale. All three cars sit on custom-made 21-inch Anteo alloy wheels, though the Levante gets Anthracite finish while the sedans get a Titanium finish. All models come with silver brake calipers.

Inside, the cars are kitted with the GranLusso trim, and are available in Zegna PelleTessuta Cuoio (branded woven leather) or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather. The leather trims are made exclusively for Maserati and designed using thin strips of Nappa leather to create an “ultra-luxurious fabric” that is lightweight, soft and durable.

Elsewhere, there are high gloss inserts for the cars, including a “One of 100” plaque to complete the enhanced cabin. There’s also Bowers & Wilkins sound system, powered sunroof, and privacy glass. There’s also an 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus touchscreen display, offering HVAC controls, sun blind operation, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For safety, the Royale Special Series comes with Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus Packages fitted as standard. This bundles the company’s Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, comprising features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Keeping Assist, Surround View Camera, Highway Assist System, Active Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Forward Collision Warning Plus.

First deliveries are scheduled for March 2020, and the order books for the limited edition Royale series are open. Prices for the Ghibli Royale starts at £78,900 (RM416k), £85,300 (RM450k) for the Levante, and £103,150 (RM544k) for the Quattroporte.