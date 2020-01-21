With the prime minister’s office (PMO) confirming that motorists will enjoy an 18% decrease in toll rates on highways operated by PLUS Malaysia from as early as February 1, 2020, the highway concessionaire has now said it is in talks with the government on the implementation of the toll reduction.
“Given the intended implementation date of February 1, 2020, we are presently engaging the government to confirm the scope and mechanics of the toll reduction. This is because of the need to ascertain the current concession agreement status as well as address any concerns that our Sukuk holders may have,” said Datuk Mohamad Nasir, chairman of PLUS Malaysia.
“PLUS Malaysia takes note of the government’s decision to retain the company under its present shareholders, Khazanah Nasional Berhad/UEM Group Bhd (51%) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) (49%), with the implementation of an 18% toll reduction for private passenger vehicles and a 20-year extension to the existing concession period, with toll rates remaining flat until end of the concession tenure,” read an official statement from PLUS Malaysia.
PLUS currently operates the North-South Expressway, North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North–South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), East Coast Expressway (ECE) Phase 2, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.
The lower toll rates will see PLUS’ concession be extended from 2038 to 2058, and will not require any compensation, saving the government an estimated RM42 billion throughout the concession period.
Comments
Actually PLUS can give us cheaper tolls if they reduce their staff number. They have overbloated staff like any other GLC.
Their 20,000 workers can be reduced to 5000 workers if they work hard and not minum teh 8x sehari
Just like GLC mentality Proton. Proton has 12,000 workers but only produce 60,000 cars per annum
Mitsubishi in Thailand has 6000 workers but produces 350,000 cars per annum.
This works out to 10X productivity levels
PLUS can give Malaysians cheaper tolls if they sack their 20,000 workers and employ Mainland people. Thus, you only need 2000 workers to perform with Mainland hard working ethics mentality.
Then PLUS can save lots of money and pass these savings to us via cheaper tolls.
Now I know what is janji dicapati..
May the Force be with our heroic Three P’s.
PLUS, PROTON & PERODUA.. Hidup Pakatan !!