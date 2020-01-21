In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2020 3:46 pm / 4 comments

With the prime minister’s office (PMO) confirming that motorists will enjoy an 18% decrease in toll rates on highways operated by PLUS Malaysia from as early as February 1, 2020, the highway concessionaire has now said it is in talks with the government on the implementation of the toll reduction.

“Given the intended implementation date of February 1, 2020, we are presently engaging the government to confirm the scope and mechanics of the toll reduction. This is because of the need to ascertain the current concession agreement status as well as address any concerns that our Sukuk holders may have,” said Datuk Mohamad Nasir, chairman of PLUS Malaysia.

“PLUS Malaysia takes note of the government’s decision to retain the company under its present shareholders, Khazanah Nasional Berhad/UEM Group Bhd (51%) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) (49%), with the implementation of an 18% toll reduction for private passenger vehicles and a 20-year extension to the existing concession period, with toll rates remaining flat until end of the concession tenure,” read an official statement from PLUS Malaysia.

PLUS currently operates the North-South Expressway, North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), North–South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), East Coast Expressway (ECE) Phase 2, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.

The lower toll rates will see PLUS’ concession be extended from 2038 to 2058, and will not require any compensation, saving the government an estimated RM42 billion throughout the concession period.