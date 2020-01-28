In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 28 January 2020 10:55 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has teased the next-generation Caddy, an A-segment commercial van that can also double as a family MPV. According to the automaker, the fifth-generation car is completely new, and no screw has been “left untouched.” It will be available with two wheelbases, the larger being the Cargo variant.

To start, the new Caddy showcases a new face for the company’s commercial vehicle range, with a slightly sloping roofline and larger wheels, as per customers’ requests. The LED headlights are connected to the grille and lead directly to its strong shoulder lines, while the lower bumper features a new honeycomb mesh design. At the back is a pair of long, slim LED tail lights.

The non-cargo model, Volkswagen says, will be considered by many customers as a privately-owned family MPV, especially those who are more outdoorsy and will find many practical uses for the loading bay. In fact, the Caddy comes with a huge panoramic glass roof that’s said to be the largest in the segment.

Also upgraded are the driver assistance systems, with Volkswagen claiming that the Caddy is “always connected.” That is to say, the Caddy will benefit from the automaker’s latest range of in-car tech, offering conveniences such as WiFi hotspot and real-time information all the time.

Meanwhile, the Caddy will reportedly ride on the VW Group’s MQB platform, which means powertrain options are vast. This includes petrol, 48-volt mild-hybrid versions, as well as plug-in hybrid and the rumoured all-electric version. Both the Caddy Urban delivery van and family MPV versions will be making their world debut at the end of February