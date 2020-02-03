In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2020 9:47 am / 1 comment

Nissan has released a teaser image of a new compact crossover that will be introduced in India, which the carmaker says will be built on its global SUV heritage and advanced technologies. The company says the model is its “first made for India compact SUV on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’”

Official details of the unnamed model are still unknown for now, but the image shows a crossover with a rakish windscreen that meets up with a gently sloping roof – the latter is finished in black to provide some contrast against the red body.

Other notable cues include prominent fenders on both ends, sweptback headlights and a window line that sweeps upwards near the thick C-pillars. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much of the crossover’s front end, expect a modern interpretation of Nissan’s signature V-motion grille in the area.

Autocar India reports that the crossover – codenamed EM2 – will go on sale in India around September this year, and will compete against other sub-four-metre rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport.

The crossover is said to use the Renault–Nissan Common Module Family-A (CMF-A) platform, which is shared with the upcoming Renault HBC that is also expected to debut later in 2020, as well as the existing Renault Triber. Under the bonnet, the new Nissan crossover will apparently feature a HR10 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, with the option of a five-speed manual or automatic transmission – no diesel engines will be offered.