4 February 2020

The next-generation W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing yet again. As we’ve seen in previous spyshots, these prototypes are wearing thinner disguises than before, allowing us to see some of the visual changes that have been put in place.

At the front, the angular look seen on recent Mercedes-Benz models is evident by the new headlights with daylight running lights running across the top of the clusters. These appear to resemble those on the latest CLS and upcoming E-Class facelift, and they flank a reprofiled grille.

On the other end, there are slimmer, horizontal taillights that differ from the vertical setup seen on the current model. Despite the accumulated snow and camouflage on them, they are likely two-piece units that extend into the boot lid, similar to what we’ve seen on the CLS, CLA and A-Class Sedan.

Reports indicate that the all-new C-Class will be underpinned by a revised MRA2 rear-wheel drive platform that offers improved cabin space despite retaining roughly the same exterior dimensions (and profile) as before.

The platform will also allow for the carmaker’s latest electrified powertrains to be implemented, which will likely feature increased EV range thanks to the use of larger, more energy-dense battery packs. Conventional engines will continue to be offered as well, with a range of four- and six-cylinder engines fuelled by petrol or diesel. High-performance AMG variants are to be expected too, although these will come later, and might forgo the big V8 for something with less cylinders.

Following the debut of the sedan model, the W206 range should also include estate, coupe and convertible body styles moving forward. The rumour mill also hints at an All-Terrain variant to compete against models like the Audi A4 allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country, with 4Matic all-wheel drive being standard.