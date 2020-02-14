Occasionally, if our spy photographers are really lucky, they manage to capture forthcoming cars completely undisguised. That is indeed the case here, where the Ford Puma ST was caught without a shred of camouflage covering its blue body.
Enthusiasts have been up in arms over Ford recycling a name previously reserved for a coupé for yet another crossover, so a hotted-up version is perhaps the Blue Oval’s way to make amends. Not much can be gleaned externally at first glance, as this car sports a similar look to the ST Line version of the standard car, incorporating the same larger air intakes, deeper side skirts and body-coloured cladding and rear diffuser.
Look closely, however, and you’ll realise quite a bit is going on underneath. Up front, there’s a deep chin spoiler that adds a touch of purposeful sportiness, while a bigger intercooler appears to be wedged behind the centre inlet. Also appearing to be bigger are the front disc brakes that fill the 17-inch alloy wheels much better than the weedy standard items, while the rear end gets a pair of round tail pipes.
Inside, the most notable change is the beefier Recaro seats, complementing the ST Line’s flat-bottomed steering wheel and unique gearknob. Since the Puma is based on the Fiesta, the ST should get the latter‘s 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that makes 200 PS and 290 Nm of torque, along with a six-speed manual gearbox. Expect the zero-to-100 km/h sprint to be slightly slower than the Fiesta’s 6.5 seconds.