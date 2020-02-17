In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 17 February 2020 5:41 pm / 0 comments

Nissan has launched the updated Navara N-Guard in Europe, with the flagship variant receiving four exterior paint options include the new electric blue colour. This joins other existing shades which are black, white, and grey. It also gets contrast blue stitching for the interior leather upholstery and door cards, as well as illuminated footwell.

For functionality, the load bed features a spray-on liner which Nissan claims to absorb shocks and sound. It’s also more weather resistant, making it ideal for work and play. Like before, the eight-inch NissanConnect touchscreen display with NissanConnect Services is available, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities. There’s over-the-air software updates and advanced GPS navigation, too.

In terms of powertrain, the Navara is powered by a twin-turbo 2.3 litre four-cylinder diesel engine, making 190 PS at 3,750 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500 to 2,500 rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, while a seven-speed automatic transmission can be had. Of course, both gearboxes come with a part-time four-wheel drive system with low-ratio for added off-road capabilities.

Key performance figures include a nought to 100 km/h sprint time of 11.2 seconds, plus a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 kg or 1,100 kg of cargo. The new four-disc braking system and revised rear suspension from a prior update is present here as well.

For safety, the range-topping Navara N-Guard gets a host of advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies as standard, including Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Hill Start Assist, Trailer Sway Assist, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (eLSD) with cut-off, and Hill Descent Control, just to name a few. A rear differential lock is optional.

Nissan Europe’s light commercial vehicle general manager, Soufiane Elkhomri said: “With its refreshed look, advanced connectivity and dependable off-road talent, the new Nissan Navara N-Guard really allows this pickup to be a workhorse during the weekday and a stylish companion in the evening and on the weekend.

“This all-round versatility and appeal has made the Navara N-Guard a highly popular choice with customers, and we look forward to seeing customers enjoy everything that this renewed version has to offer.”