18 February 2020

Suzuki has finally launched the XL7 in Indonesia, a three-row seven-seater LSUV (Low SUV) that’s assembled at the automaker’s factory in Cikarang. There are three variants on sale, starting with the baseline Zeta, mid-spec Beta, and range-topping Alpha. Prices start from 230 million rupiah (RM70k) to 267 million rupiah (RM81k). Suzuki also plans to export the XL7 to 30 other countries.

Now, powering the compact SUV is the familiar K15B 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. All three variants get a choice of a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual, both of which send drive to the front wheels only.

In terms of size, the XL7 measures 4,450 mm in overall length, 1,775 mm wide, 1,710 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. Suzuki says the car has a ground clearance of 200 mm, or 10 mm shy of the Honda BR-V‘s ground clearance. But between the two, the Suzuki is certainly the better looking car.

Design-wise, it sports the typical SUV rugged look, with full plastic claddings that go around the car, complete with skid plates, roof rails, and 16-inch dual-tone wheels. The front fascia features LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a Katana-inspired dual-bar radiator grille, as well as LED combination tail lamps. There are six exterior colours to choose from, including Pearl Burgundy Red, Rising Orange, and Brave Khaki. The top Alpha variant can be had in a two-tone finish as well.

The cabin is more straightforward, with black being the dominant theme. The first and second row seats get armrests, and in the centre dash rests an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The driver gets a regular three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and there is also a digital multi info display between the two analogue gauges.

Additional features include a carbon-fibre print on the dashboard, as well as the smart e-mirror. The latter is really unique; it’s basically a front- and rear-facing high-resolution dashcam that’s fully integrated into the rear view mirror. Recordings are automatically done behind the scenes, and the footage can be previewed via a set of buttons along the bottom of the mirror housing.

There’s also keyless entry with push-start button, automatic climate control with heater, as well as several 12-volt outlets for each individual row. Boot space is rated at 153 litres with the third row up, but expands to 550 litres when folded. Maximum capacity is 803 litres, which is achieved when folding both the second and third row seats down.

Lastly, for safety, there’s ABS with EBD, dual SRS airbags, Isofix anchor points, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Stability Programme, reverse camera, and an immobiliser key. So, like what you see?