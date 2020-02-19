In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Matthew H Tong / 19 February 2020 5:40 pm / 0 comments

In a bid to promote car ownership through subscription plans, TC Euro Cars has officially introduced the Renault Subscription Trial Package for those who want to experience the versatility of the Renault Captur and convenience of its subscription model.

The trial package is offered for a duration of seven days, and it costs just RM399 (one-time upfront fee), which works out to RM57 a day. There’s no mileage cap nor security deposit, just pay and drive to your heart’s content. There is a simple sign-up process, which requires customers to submit a copy of their IC or passport, driver’s license and credit card details. That’s about it.

Once the seven-day trial has lapsed, customers who wish to continue driving the Captur can opt for the Renault Subscription Fixed or Switch Plans. Basically, Renault Subscription allows you to “rent” the car full time, without worrying about heft downpayment or long-term commitments. In fact, there’s no need to worry about depreciation and servicing costs as well. Just pay and drive.

To recap, the B-segment crossover is powered by a 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine which produces 120 PS and 205 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm. It gets a six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission as standard, and the claimed combined fuel consumption figure is 5.9 litres per 100 km (16.9 km/l, NEDC cycle). The engine also features a start/stop function.

TC Euro Cars CEO, Wong Hoe Mun said: “We believe that all it takes is one week to fall in love with the Captur. This new Subscription Trial Package aims to offer customers a longer test drive duration so they can fully experience the car. At the same time, it allows them to experience the ease and convenience of the Renault Subscription programme.”

The Renault Subscription Trial Package is currently in its pilot phase, and thus is only available in the central region of Peninsular Malaysia. Only a limited number of the Capturs are available though, and it’s on a first come first served basis. If you’re interested, you may visit the Renault E-Store, or call 1800-18-8663. You may also click here to read our detailed report on Renault Subscription.