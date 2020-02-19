In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 February 2020 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia has announced that it is waiving the RM0.50 Touch ‘n Go (TnG) top-up fee at all stations along two PLUS highways (NKVE and ELITE) as well as the East Coast Expressway (ECE).

This is an expansion of an earlier initiative announced earlier in January, where stations along the North-South Expressway (NSE) would no longer charge the top-up fee. The company also noted that 25 other Shell stations at various locations nationwide are now part of this initiative.

“Shell understands the challenge Malaysians face against the rising cost of living. We know it can be difficult to save when there are inclining necessary expenses like food, transportation, utilities and education, which form a huge part of one’s expenditure,” said Shairan Huzani Husain, managing director of Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur.

List of participating Shell stations; click to enlarge

“This drives us to help Malaysians save more and ultimately, get more out of their journeys. Hopefully, forgoing the Touch ‘n Go top-up charges at all stations along NSE, NKVE, ELITE, ECE, and other Shell stations will give our customers one less worry when travelling or fueling up at Shell during long journeys,” he added.

Aside from Shell’s efforts, motorists can also enjoy zero-fee TnG reloads from other merchants at various locations across the country, which you can locate via navigation app Waze.