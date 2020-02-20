In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 20 February 2020 6:59 pm / 0 comments

Proton may be focused on building its range of SUVs right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of what might come next, right? Enter our resident Photoshop wizard Theophilus Chin, who has conjured up renders of what a next-generation Suprima could look like.

Unlike his past Proton renders, this isn’t based on some existing Geely model, with the only parts coming from Geely being the Emgrand GS’ wing mirrors and Vision S1’s Y-spoke alloy wheels. In fact, this imaginary car is largely based on the latest fourth-generation SEAT Leon.

The design cues of the Spanish hatch are clear to see, including the long-bonnet proportions, curvaceous surfacing, upswept window line (intersecting with the rear windscreen here) and full-width tail lights, although the headlights have been lifted from the Renault Kadjar SUV. All these combine to form a handsome – if rather anonymous – European-style C-segment hatch, just like the original Suprima S.

As for the probability of a new Suprima heading to production, let’s just file that in the “unlikely” category. Proton is currently focused on the growth of its domestic sales, and the C-segment is a shrinking market – hatchbacks even more so, judging by the original’s lukewarm reception. As much as we loathe the appearance of yet another player in the SUV market, we have to say that the national carmaker’s approach is the right one. But there’s no harm in dreaming of more offbeat cars from the company, is there?