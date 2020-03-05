In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 March 2020 10:18 am / 0 comments

Genesis, the luxury sub-brand of Hyundai, has announced that the second-generation G80 will make its debut in Korea later this month and is giving us our first look at the mid-size, executive sedan via a series of design renderings.

The all-new model replaces the first-generation G80 that debuted in 2016, which was essentially a rebranded version of the second-gen Hyundai Genesis prior to the foundation of the Korean carmaker’s sub-brand.

Showcasing the brand’s latest “Athletic Elegance” design language, the G80 adopts many cues from other models in the Genesis line-up. The distinctive front end features the company’s signature “shield” grille design, which is flanked by low-mounted two-tier headlamps that are highly reminiscent of what you’ll find on the G80.

Meanwhile, the lower apron sports a wide-width intake with chrome trimmings in the corner, while the bonnet crease lines highlight the Genesis badge at the tip of the nose. Along the sides, you’ll find an uninterrupted character line that runs from the front to the rear lighting clusters, joined by additional lines on the fenders to create distinctive creases on the body. Also present are illuminated side gills that appear to align to the daytime running lights of the headlamps, plus 20-inch wheels.

Unlike the previous G80, the new one also gets a sleeker and lower roofline leading to a lipped boot lid, giving it an almost fastback-look not unlike an Audi A7. At the rear, we see two-tier taillights, which again, are similar-looking to those on the GV80, while the exhaust tips are shaped to mimic the front grille. At first glance, there’s a

Inside, the rather minimalist cabin features discreet air vents positioned just above the wood trim on the dashboard, with the climate controls tucked just below that. The centre console continues the “Beauty of White Space” theme, with a rotary gear selector and controls for the infotainment system.

Said infotainment system is linked to a widescreen 14.5-inch screen nested within the top dash, and will likely be available with plenty of connectivity options. To the left of the big screen is a digital instrument cluster and a redesigned, two-tone steering wheel.

Other details about the latest G80 will be revealed when the model makes its debut, but Genesis says the sedan will feature a new platform, powertrains and advanced driver assistance systems – likely carried over from the GV80. When it is launched, the G80 will compete against other executive sedans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.