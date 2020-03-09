Last week, it was reported that the new national car project (NNCP) is set to roll on, although it will now be another four months before the prototype will make its first full appearance. The DreamEdge-led NNCP was supposed to get its public reveal at the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 next month, but the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has pushed the event to July, leading to that particular delay.
Ahead of its arrival, resident automotive rendering expert Theophilus Chin offers a view of how the plus-sized B-segment sedan might well shape up. The headlights and tail lamps follow that which was revealed about the car in the teaser box set-up during the launch of the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) last month.
Aside from that, everything else is his interpretation of things, and the resulting renders show a short-tailed form with clean, European-styled, lines. We do know that DreamEdge will be in charge of penning the exterior and interior of the car, and though technical support for the project will come from technology partner Daihatsu, which confirmed its involvement in the project last October, DreamEdge has stated that it will not be another rebadged Daihatsu.
The new national car is likely to feature a regular internal combustion petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain, and promises to be an all-round performer that will be fun to drive, family friendly, highly fuel efficient and be value for money. It will also get a “modern and futuristic styling,” complete with up-to-date in-car connectivity functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
Comments
The car don’t look so bad, but:
-where are the dealers?
-where are the service stations?
-a “national car” built by Daihatsu? Apparently it’s a new japanese “national car”?
If the car is right, give full support. If not, just an another crap.
That’s a quite handsome render, though good looking car from this segment almost always ruined by small wheel size. I hope it comes with 215/45 R16 or at least 205/50 R16, modest rim size, not high or too low tyre profile, good for handling without sacrificing too much of comfort, and maintaining good looking proportion on a plus sized B-segment car.
Ppl would’ve believe if I told them this is the next gen Preve.