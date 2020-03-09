In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 March 2020 3:53 pm / 4 comments

Last week, it was reported that the new national car project (NNCP) is set to roll on, although it will now be another four months before the prototype will make its first full appearance. The DreamEdge-led NNCP was supposed to get its public reveal at the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 next month, but the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has pushed the event to July, leading to that particular delay.

Ahead of its arrival, resident automotive rendering expert Theophilus Chin offers a view of how the plus-sized B-segment sedan might well shape up. The headlights and tail lamps follow that which was revealed about the car in the teaser box set-up during the launch of the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) last month.

Aside from that, everything else is his interpretation of things, and the resulting renders show a short-tailed form with clean, European-styled, lines. We do know that DreamEdge will be in charge of penning the exterior and interior of the car, and though technical support for the project will come from technology partner Daihatsu, which confirmed its involvement in the project last October, DreamEdge has stated that it will not be another rebadged Daihatsu.

The new national car is likely to feature a regular internal combustion petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain, and promises to be an all-round performer that will be fun to drive, family friendly, highly fuel efficient and be value for money. It will also get a “modern and futuristic styling,” complete with up-to-date in-car connectivity functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.