In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 March 2020 5:18 pm / 3 comments

Another event has felt the impact of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, this time closer to home. The Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) has announced that the 2020 edition of the Malaysia Autoshow, which was scheduled to take place April 9 to 12 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), has been postponed.

Taking into account various factors, MARii said it has decided to move the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 to a later date as a precautionary measure, the decision being made to safeguard all potential visitors as well as participants and exhibitors. The institute said that the new dates for the event are July 2 to 5, with no change in the venue.

The outbreak has already claimed this year’s Geneva International Motor Show, which has been cancelled after the Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The show was supposed to kick off this week. Elsewhere, the 2020 Beijing Motor Show has also been postponed – originally scheduled to be held from April 21 to 30, no new dates have been announced for the show as yet.

Large-scale racing events have also been affected. The Qatar MotoGP has been cancelled, and today, it was reported that Thailand has now indefinitely postponed the Thailand MotoGP, which was scheduled to be held on March 20 to 22 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.