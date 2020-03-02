In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 March 2020 3:19 pm / 1 comment

After the cancellation of the first MotoGP race of the 2020 season in Qatar due to the spread of Covid-19, Thailand has now postponed indefinitely the Thailand Grand Prix 2020 in Buriram. Scheduled for March 20 to 21, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the postponement, reports Bangkok Post.

The decision came after a Thailand Grand Prix organising committee meeting and the race will be on hold till the virus outbreak is contained or abates. “It is necessary for us to postpone the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has sent a world-wide impact. This is to reflect the government’s seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed about this,” said Anutin.

While the Qatar MotoGP race has been cancelled, the Moto2 and Moto3 races will still be held in Losail circuit, Qatar. Also on the race schedule for the race weekend of March 6 to 8 is the Idemitsu Talent Cup support race.

This is because the teams in those race classes are still in Qatar after completing official testing. MotoGP organisers Dorna have issued a statement saying a revised racing schedule will be announced.