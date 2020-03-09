In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 March 2020 2:52 pm / 0 comments

For those worried about the fate of the next-generation BMW M2, well, we bear great news. BMW has just given the green light for the second-generation M2 Coupé, and it’s due in 2022, Autocar reports.

The new M2 Coupé, internally known as the G42, is rumoured to get the S58 3.0 litre inline-six petrol engine, which replaces the current S55 unit. In the outgoing F87 M2 CS, the S55 engine – also a 3.0 litre straight-six – makes 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque, enabling a century sprint time of 4.0 seconds with the aid of a seven-speed DCT.

The new output hasn’t been specified, but word is the base M2 model will get around 426 hp, rivalling that of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S. A slight weight increase is expected, since the new 2 Series will grow slightly in dimensions, but BMW assures that the redline will be the same at 7,200 rpm.

Unlike the FAAR-based F44 2 Series line-up, the G42 M2 Coupe will adopt the automaker’s latest Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform with a longitudinal engine mounting. Again, this is great news for purists, and opens up the possibility for electrification. Sources say a 48-volt mild-hybrid electrical system may be employed to improve performance and efficiency, but its viability remains to be seen.





The new M2 will use the new S58 3.0L twin-turbo straight-six engine

A six-speed manual will be offered as standard, plus an electronically controlled Active M Differential may be offered as well. BMW is considering the option of an eight-speed torque converter automatic to replace the seven-speed DCT, a move which will benefit mild-hybrid applications.

“We have some markets that are calling for an automatic option, but the overwhelming majority of our customers continue to see the manual gearbox as a must-have feature,” a BMW M source told the publication. It will remain rear-wheel driven as well, as part of BMW’s unrelenting push to position it as a puristic, circuit-bred model in the best of its tradition.

“It’s part of what makes the M2 unique in its market segment,” an insider said. “It’s also what our customers have come to expect from BMW M: a pure and undiluted driving experience.” Expected upgrades include additional stiffening measures thanks to suspension-strut tower-mounted beams for the front and rear, dynamic engine mounts, plus wider tracks.

Design-wise, the M2 Coupé is said to get the same front face as the M235i Gran Coupé (seen above), with dominant features being the grille shape and headlights. However, it may get a more cab-rearward profile, a longer bonnet, and mixed tyre profile.

The M2 namesake is also rumoured to be joined by a four-door model for the first time, this being the M2 Gran Coupé. It’ll be based on the M235i Gran Coupé, with its B48 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine tuned to make around 400 hp. Also touted is a fully variable all-wheel drive system. Both of these will reportedly be transferred over to a new, range-topping 1 Series M.

The new compact Ms will serve as successors to the rear-wheel drive M240i Coupé. However, BMW M boss Markus Flasch previously stated that the B48 engine won’t be tuned beyond what’s offered with the M135i or M235i, but if that’s truly the case, BMW won’t have a direct rival to take on the compact Mercedes-AMG 45s. If you ask us, it’s only a matter of time before the B48 gets cranked to make north of 400 hp.