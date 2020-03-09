In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 9 March 2020 5:12 pm / 0 comments

Touch ‘n Go has expanded the network of its RFID fitment centres in the northern and southern regions, with five new fitment centres across Penang, three new centres in Perak and 10 new locations in Johor.

For Penang, the new RFID fitment centres are located in Best Tune Auto Workshop Taman Jawi Jaya, Bok Tyre and Battery Bayan Lepas, Shell Jelutong Expressway (until March 31), SS Tyre and Motorcraft Enterprise Jelutong, and Shell Lebuhraya PLUS Juru Northbound (until March 31). For Perak, the new fitment centres are AEON Big Ipoh Falim, Shell Jalan Sultan Idris Shah, Ipoh (until March 31) and Shell NTI Jalan Tasik (until March 31).

For the southern region, the 10 new RFID fitment locations are in AEON Big Kluang (until March 31), Hawk Tyre Service (TyrePlus Desa Tebrau), Hawk Tyre Service (TyrePlus Setia Tropika), JJB Auto Service Centre Taman Sri Setia, Pit Stop Auto Care Bukit Indah 1, Shell Permas Jaya 2 (until March 31), Success Service and Maintenance Gelang Patah, Sutera Mall (until March 31), Tesco Bukit Indah (until March 31) and Tesco Kulai (until March 31).

The full list of Touch ‘n Go RFID tag fitment centres can be found by clicking here. Installation for the RFID tags were done free of charge for the public pilot programme which began in September 2018, and one million RFID tags were installed in that time. Since February 15 earlier this year, a charge of RM35 is applicable for installation on each vehicle, either on the windscreen or headlamp, and includes a one-time free-of-charge replacement should the tag be damaged by any cause.

Toll transactions using RFID are accepted at virtually all city highways, which include the AKLEH, Besraya, BKE, BORR, DUKE, Guthrie Corridor, Grand Saga, Grand Sepadu, Penang Bridge, Penang second bridge, KESAS, KL-Karak, Latar, LDP, LEKAS (Ampangan plaza only), Second Link, LKSA, MEX, NPE, SILK, Smart Tunnel and Sprint.

Toll collection via RFID has begun at 10 open-toll PLUS highways beginning January 1, 2020, and all 83 closed highway system toll plazas by PLUS will be RFID-enabled by April 1, the highway operator said during the RFID launch in February.



