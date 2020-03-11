In Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 11 March 2020 4:27 pm / 3 comments

It has been tough going in recent times with the outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, and the downturn has also been reflected in Geely Automobile Holding’s sales figures for last month, which includes Lynk & Co, saw the Chinese automaker chart a 75% decrease in sales to 21,168 units for February 2020 compared to the same month last year.

The disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak is in addition to the regular common factors in lower sales for month of February such as fewer working days in the month, as well as the Chinese New Year holidays immediately prior to this.

Elsewhere, other automakers have been adversely affected by the outbreak as well – Ford and its joint venture partner, among others, have been issued stop-work guidelines, while Tata, Mahindra and Nissan faced disruptions due to issues with parts supply from China.

Total sales volume recorded by the Geely group for the first two months of this year was 133,006 units, representing a decrease of around 45% compared to the same period last year, which brings the company to just 9% of its full-year target volume of 1,410,000 units for 2020. Also suffering decline was the group’s export volume, which decreased 59% year-on-year to 4,847 units for the first two months of this year.

The group’s total sales volume in the China market also fell, by 44% compared to the same period last year to 128,159 units in the first two months of 2020. Of these, 6,421 units were new energy and electrified vehicles, said Geely. In February, 8,321 sedans, 11,934 SUVs and 913 MPVs were sold. In this time, the total sales volume of Lynk & Co models totalled 2,066 units.