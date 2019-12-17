In Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Jonathan Lee / 17 December 2019 5:03 pm / 10 comments

Let’s be quite honest here – the Lynk & Co lineup is a bit of a hodgepodge at the moment. The product strategy may be pretty straightforward but the numbering system is anything but, as it only refers to the order in which the products were launched.

So, the 01 is a large-ish SUV, the 02 is slightly smaller, the 03 is a sedan, the 04 is an upcoming hatchback and the 05, bizarrely, is a “coupé” version of the 01 (to say nothing about the 06, an even smaller SUV that was just revealed in a series of leaked images).

It’s the last one, the 05, that we’re talking about here, as the company has released a few shadowy images of the car. The exterior photos are similar to what we’ve seen recently, continuing to showcase the lower fastback-style roofline, sportier front end design, C-pillar strakes and segmented full-width tail lights.

Of bigger news is the interior, and here the 05 breaks away from the norm. The dashboard makes greater use of horizontal lines to make the car appear wider, with full-width air vents sitting above a large floating touchscreen. The steering wheel also sports a more angular design for the airbag boss and multifunction controls, while the centre console is taller and makes greater use of geometric shapes.

The company touts the use of high-quality materials, such as real aluminium trim on the dash, as well as an “infinitely adjustable” ambient lighting system with 16 million colours (!). No technical details have been revealed just yet, but the 01’s underpinnings mean that the 05 rides on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) shared with parent companies Geely and Volvo.

It should also be powered with the same engines. These include a 147 hp 1.5 litre three-cylinder and 187 hp 2.0 litre four-cylinder engines, both of which are derived from Volvo. A plug-in hybrid model should follow later on, combining a 180 PS version of the 1.5 litre mill and an 82 PS electric motor to deliver a total system output of 262 PS. The 9.4 kWh battery delivers an all-electric range of 51 km on the 01.