18 March 2020

The next-generation Volkswagen Amarok wasn’t the only model that was shown at the carmaker’s annual media conference, as the upcoming Nivus was also seen among the slides presented at the event.

The crossover, which has been teased in the past, will be introduced in Brazil this year before making its way to Europe in 2021. Dubbed the “New Urban Coupe” when first announced, the Nivus rides on the automaker’s MQB A0 platform and is said to feature a 1.0 litre TSI engine that sends drive to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic or manual transmission – this is for the Brazilian market.

The uncovered photo shown during the presentation reveals the Nivus will have an exterior design inspired by the T-Cross, albeit with a few notable differences. Based on the frontal shot of the vehicle, the design of the Nivus’ bonnet and front bumper looks to be more dynamic, complementing the sloped roofline that serves to create a sleeker side profile.

While there are no shots of the interior for now, Volkswagen has already given us a glimpse of the cabin, which again, isn’t unlike the T-Cross. Features include the latest VW Play infotainment system, along with park assist, automatic stop-start and an electric powered tailgate.

