In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 March 2020 10:01 am / 0 comments

The second-generation Genesis G80 was revealed in several photos near the beginning of March, although it has yet to make its full debut. However, that will all change soon, as the carmaker has announced that a digital world premiere will take place on March 30.

The all-new model replaces the first-generation G80 that debuted in 2016, and that was a rebranded version of the second-gen Hyundai Genesis prior to the foundation of the Korean carmaker’s sub-brand.

Based on the previous photos released, the redesigned sedan looks immensely different from its predecessor. Adopting the company’s “Athletic Elegance” design language, the G80 also showcases cues found on more recent Genesis cars like the GV80 SUV.

This is seen at the front, where the signature “shield” grille is flanked by two-tier headlamps, which are replicated for the taillights as well. Along the sides, prominent creases near the beltline link the lighting clusters, while side gills add to the visual presence along with 20-inch wheels and a fastback-like profile.

The “Beauty of White Space” cabin sports a minimalist look, with discreet air vents splitting the upper and lower sections of the dashboard. The former sees a large, 14.5-inch widescreen display taking centre stage beside a digital instrument cluster and a two-tone steering wheel, while the climate controls occupy the centre stack.

More details about the latest G80 will be revealed when the model debuts in a few days, but Genesis says the sedan will feature a new platform, powertrains and advanced driver assistance systems – likely carried over from the GV80. When it is launched, the G80 will compete against other executive sedans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

GALLERY: 2021 Genesis G80 teaser