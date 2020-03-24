In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 24 March 2020 11:01 am / 2 comments

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has temporarily suspended several interstate and city train services aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. The suspension starts today and will be in place throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Only two ETS services and two KTM Antarabandar services will operate daily, compared to eight before this,” said KTM CEO Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal, who added that Ekspres Rakyat Timuran, Ekspres Selatan and Shuttle Tebrau services will be fully stopped for the period.

Meanwhile, KTM Komuter operations for the Klang Valley and northern region will see a reduction to 49 services per day. Also affected is the Skypark Link between KL Sentral and the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport (Subang airport), which will now have four services per day, from eight.

Kamarulzaman said that a couple of train services have to continue for special purposes. “This includes the transport of medical supplies and food, as well as for essential services staff involved in the enforcement of the MCO,” he added.

KTM customers can change travel dates at counters and ticket cancellations can be made at www.ktmb.com.my.