In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 March 2020 4:09 pm / 1 comment

Litrak, the operator of the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP), has announced a temporary partial closure of lanes at the Petaling Jaya toll plaza, southbound. This is in line with the current Movement Control Order (MCO) to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Specifically, it’s the five rightmost lanes (Express Lanes towards Putrajaya, Shah Alam and Puchong, or yellow lanes) at the Petaling Jaya toll plaza, southbound, that will be closed, starting from 3pm today (March 27) until further notice. This temporary partial closure will be co-ordinated by the PDRM with full cooperation from the LDP, the concessionaire said.

Motorist that will be affected are those coming from Petaling Jaya and Bandar Sunway towards Kesas, Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil, Puchong, Shah Alam and Putrajaya. However, bear in mind that this isn’t a full closure and you still can use the lanes on the leftmost side of the toll plaza. Adhere to police instructions and follow the temporary traffic signages on site.

Expect a tighter second phase of the MCO soon, with more stringent enforcement and tighter regulations, as there are still people not complying with the order. Once again, we remind everyone that if it is absolutely necessary for you to get provisions, medical supplies and food, please make it fast and limit the distance travelled. Also, remember the one person per car rule. Let’s heed the call to just stay at home.