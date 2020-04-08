In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2020 2:02 pm / 0 comments

The all-new Fiat Strada has made its official debut in Brazil, with the compact pick-up truck slotting in below the larger Toro in the carmaker’s line-up. At launch, the model will be offered with a four-body body, but this will be joined by a two-door variant later on.

Contrary to earlier expectations, the Strada looks considerably different (and more conservative) when compared to its larger sibling. At the front, the fascia sports large Fiat lettering on a hexagonal-shaped grille, which is flanked by sleek headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.

Along the sides, black plastic cladding can be found on the wheel arches leading into the bumpers, with some variants fitted with additional mouldings on the doors. As for the rear, the Strada gets a traditional fold-down tailgate instead of the barn door setup of the Toro, although the shape of the taillights appears rather identical.

In terms of practicality, the two-door version has a cargo bed with 1,354 litres of space and a payload of up to 720 kg. Meanwhile, the four-door Strada offers less storage space in the back (844 litres) and has a maximum weight load of up to 650 kg. According to Motor1, the Strada measures 4,480 mm long, making it smaller than the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux that are well beyond five metres.

Moving inside, there’s a revamped dashboard with a seven-inch touchscreen head unit placed between two vertical air vents and below quick access buttons for certain truck functions. There’s also a new steering wheel and instrument cluster, the latter being a large speedometer joined by additional dials and a multi-info display.

The Strada is powered by a 1.4 litre engine with 88 hp and 123 Nm of torque, but buyers can upgrade to a smaller (but curiously more powerful) 1.3 litre mill that develops 109 hp and 139 Nm. Both engines come with a five-speed manual as standard.