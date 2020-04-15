In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 15 April 2020 11:00 am / 15 comments

The 12th-generation Toyota Corolla is already quite a sporty-looking sedan in our opinion, but others treat it like a blank canvas to take things up a notch. That’s what Terstudio, a notable aftermarket bodykit manufacturer based in Thailand, has done with the Drive 68 package.

You might remember these guys, who had just recently announced the Drive 68 bodykit for the 2020 Nissan Almera. For the Corolla Altis, the treatment is pretty much the same – customers can purchase the four-piece bodykit (front lip, side skirts, and rear lip) for 17,500 baht (RM2,320), and the price includes painting as well.

The front lip has been deliberately designed to amplify aggression with lots of fake vents, while the rear gets a chunky lip with integrated “quad exhaust tips” and a diffuser. Any add-ons, such as the spoiler and alloy wheel upgrades, are extras.

In Thailand, there is also the Corolla Altis GR Sport variant that made its debut at the Thai Motor Expo late last year, which also gets a full bodykit, new grille insert, and 17-inch fan-style dual-tone alloy wheels.

To recap, the latest Corolla Altis is powered by the familiar 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with Dual VVT-i. The naturally-aspirated mill makes 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 173 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a Shiftmatic CVT with seven virtual speeds. The powertrain also comes with two driver-selectable drive modes – Sport and Eco.

It’s underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform, and compared to the older model, it measures 4,630 mm long (+10 mm), 1,780 mm wide (+5 mm) and 1,435 mm tall (-45 mm); the wheelbase remains identical to the 11th-generation car at 2,700 mm. So, what do you think of Terstudio’s Drive 68 bodykit?