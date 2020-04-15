The 12th-generation Toyota Corolla is already quite a sporty-looking sedan in our opinion, but others treat it like a blank canvas to take things up a notch. That’s what Terstudio, a notable aftermarket bodykit manufacturer based in Thailand, has done with the Drive 68 package.
You might remember these guys, who had just recently announced the Drive 68 bodykit for the 2020 Nissan Almera. For the Corolla Altis, the treatment is pretty much the same – customers can purchase the four-piece bodykit (front lip, side skirts, and rear lip) for 17,500 baht (RM2,320), and the price includes painting as well.
The front lip has been deliberately designed to amplify aggression with lots of fake vents, while the rear gets a chunky lip with integrated “quad exhaust tips” and a diffuser. Any add-ons, such as the spoiler and alloy wheel upgrades, are extras.
In Thailand, there is also the Corolla Altis GR Sport variant that made its debut at the Thai Motor Expo late last year, which also gets a full bodykit, new grille insert, and 17-inch fan-style dual-tone alloy wheels.
To recap, the latest Corolla Altis is powered by the familiar 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with Dual VVT-i. The naturally-aspirated mill makes 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 173 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a Shiftmatic CVT with seven virtual speeds. The powertrain also comes with two driver-selectable drive modes – Sport and Eco.
It’s underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-C platform, and compared to the older model, it measures 4,630 mm long (+10 mm), 1,780 mm wide (+5 mm) and 1,435 mm tall (-45 mm); the wheelbase remains identical to the 11th-generation car at 2,700 mm. So, what do you think of Terstudio’s Drive 68 bodykit?
Comments
Looks handsome
Toyota makes sleek and good-looking design cars, this is why the Game-Changing Toyota Corolla is one of the best selling car in the world. You go overseas, you will see many Corollas in every countries you go. So I hope Proton can learn from Toyota how to make a good sedan and revive the Game Over Preve
(Like) Toyota Corolla
(Dislike) Honda Civic
People got no confidence in driving China Cars, Toyota, P1/Geely, Mazda, Korean Cars & German Cars with high failure rates. It is better to go for game changer P2 & Honda with more reliable as Honda & P2 are sold worldwide and it have been proven
Perodua cheaper but unsafe
Honda expensive and unsafe
This is really good changer and much better than ketam ugly civic. This is such reliable! Even proton c segment looks beautiful than ketam ugly civic
LoOks BeAutiFul ThAn KeTaM UgLy ciViC.
Looks aggressive, but no go at all unfortunately. Unker in sleeper cars will easily smoke this agrressive” corolla.
Corolla drivers syoik-sendiri then become malu- sendiri.
Altis on the way
All they need to do is change the headunit (at least for Malaysian market) which is the deal breaker. *Sigh*
But the headunit still nice. Why complain?
This altis with Drive68 bodykit is all looks but no go. anytime my civic 1.5 turbo can outrun this altis. i can even let it accelerate 2 cars ahead and my civic turbo will eventually catch up with ease. looks are cheap but performance is the most expensive part.
Buy Toyota Corolla:
Better looking
Better specs
Better safety
Run longer
Cheaper service
Nice
Altis Hybrid is coming with CKD