By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2020 10:29 am

Thailand’s automotive aftermarket is a large one, and it now has its sights set on the latest, fourth-generation Nissan Almera that was first launched in the country in November last year.

The B-segment sedan looks rather striking when stock, but Ter Studio believes it can make the model look even better with its Drive68 body kit. The modification package is a comprehensive one, starting with a front bumper extension that gives the Almera a more aggressive-looking face.

The new bumper piece further accentuates the fog lamp sections with faux intakes and black surrounds, while introducing a lip that has integrated reflectors in the corners.

The Almera kit also includes new side skirts, a ducktail spoiler, along with a bumper add-on, the last of which features decorative “exhausts” flanking a meshed centre outlet. According to the company’s official Facebook page, the entire kit will set you back 14,500 baht (RM1,925) without the spoiler, or 16,500 baht (RM2,190) with it for a limited time.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor has previously confirmed that the all-new Almera will be introduced in Malaysia next year, so if you need some inspiration on how you can modify the sedan when it arrives, Ter Studio’s body kit might be a good place to start. Thoughts?

GALLERY: 2020 Nissan Almera VL at the Thai Motor Expo

