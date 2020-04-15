Dalam usaha untuk membantu seboleh mungkin menentang Covid-19 sekarang, Ford bukan sahaja telah mengeluarkan topeng muka, tetapi juga alat bantuan pernafasan (PAPR), baju pelindung dan menghantar pakar mereka ke syarikat lain yang mengeluarkan kelengkapan sama untuk membantu meningkatkan pengeluaran di kilang.
PAPR yang direka oleh Ford dihasilkan bersama 3M, dan ia terdiri daripada penutup penuh bahagian kepala hingga ke bahu, dan mempunyai kipas yang menghantar udara ke dalam melalui penapis HEPA. Kipas angin itu adalah hampir sama seperti kipas dalam tempat duduk trak F-150, di mana ia boleh dicas, mempunyai bateri sendiri dan boleh bertahan sehingga lapan jam.
Pasukan yang menghasilkan PAPR ini menjangka ia akan mematuhi standard yang telah ditetapkan oleh NIOSH dan kelulusan akan diberi penghujung April ini. Setelah pengeluaran bermula, 3M akan mengedarkan PAPR ini melalui rangkaian mereka di Amerika Syarikat dan kemudiannya keuntungan yang diperolehi daripada penjualannya akan digunakan untuk membantu organisasi yang terlibat dengan Covid-19.
Satu lagi komponen penting PPE yang dihasilkan oleh Ford adalah baju pelindung. Bersama dengan pembekal beg udara mereka iaitu Jayson Safety Systems, Ford dapat menghasilkan baju pelindung yang boleh dibasuh dan diguna sehingga 50 kali, daripada bahan untuk beg udara. Pengeluaran baju pelindung ini mencecah 75,000 helai seminggu dan ia akan dipertingkat lagi sehingga lebih 100,000 untuk satu minggu.
Satu lagi syarikat yang bekerjasama dengan Ford adalah Thermo Fisher Scientific. Syarikat ini menghasilkan kit ujian Covid-19, dan melalui kerjasama Ford mereka dapat menyediakan mesin pengeluaran tambahan sekaligus meningkatkan jumlah pengeluaran kit tersebut.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford will start producing an all-new PAPR design to help protect health care professionals on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
Ford is leading efforts to manufacture reusable gowns with airbag supplier Joyson Safety Systems.
Ford is leading efforts to manufacture reusable gowns with airbag supplier Joyson Safety Systems.
Ford is leading efforts to manufacture reusable gowns with airbag supplier Joyson Safety Systems.
Ford is now manufacturing face masks for internal use globally and pursuing certification for medical use its Van Dyke Transmission Plant.
Ford is now manufacturing face masks for internal use globally and pursuing certification for medical use its Van Dyke Transmission Plant.
Ford is now manufacturing face masks for internal use globally and pursuing certification for medical use its Van Dyke Transmission Plant.
Ford is now manufacturing face masks for internal use globally and pursuing certification for medical use its Van Dyke Transmission Plant.
Ford is now manufacturing face masks for internal use globally and pursuing certification for medical use its Van Dyke Transmission Plant.
Ford is now manufacturing face masks for internal use globally and pursuing certification for medical use its Van Dyke Transmission Plant.