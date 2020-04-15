In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 15 April 2020 10:11 am / 0 comments

If you’re looking to indulge in some automotive-style paper craft while at home during the movement control order (MCO), but a Toyota 86 isn’t that appealing to you, Mazda has something for you.

The carmaker offers a series of free paper craft models that you can print out and build at home, and they come in three levels of difficulty: low, medium and high. In total, there are 10 models available – some of which are previous-generation cars – and they can all be coloured in any way you please.

The models classified as low difficulty include Mazda cars such as the CX-3, CX-5, Mazda 2 and Mazda 3, while those that require a bit more skill are the Mazda 6 and the Familia. For those that want a real challenge, there is the MX-5, R360 Coupe, Cosmo Sport and Luce Rotary Coupe.

If it all sounds a bit daunting, Mazda has a page to provide tips on the assembly process, although you will need to translate it as it is in Japanese. To simplify, the steps include cutting out the shapes and then painting and folding them appropriately. Next, you’ll need to glue the sections together and use paperclips to hold the sections together while the adhesive dries.

So, if you’re looking for something creative and rewarding to do, be it alone or with your loved ones, maybe give Mazda’s paper craft models a try. Stay safe and happy crafting.