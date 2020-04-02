In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 2 April 2020 5:24 pm / 0 comments

With the movement control order still in effect until April 14 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, here’s something you can do to past the time if colouring is not your cup of tea. Toyota UK has released a series of templates of cut-out and build miniature Toyota 86 (called the GT86 in the UK) paper models, each boasting an eye-catching retro livery.

These liveries were originally found on six special GT86s, which were created for the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed to help commemorate 50 years of Toyota in the UK. These liveries reference the following race cars: Yatabe Speed Trial Toyota 2000GT, Shelby Toyota 2000GT, Ove Andersson’s Toyota Celica 1600GT, IMSA GTU Toyota Celica, Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four and Esso Ultron Tiger Toyota Supra.

Simply click on your preferred livery to download the PDF file, which can then be printed on an A4 size piece of paper, or on A3 paper to make the process a easier and to give you a bigger model at the end.

Practice your crafting skills by using a pair of scissors to carefully cut out each of the three main sections (the roof and two sides) and each of the four tyre tracks from the grey background, being especially careful not to cut off the little white tabs with dots on.

Next, fold and glue all of the white tabs, sticking them to the underside of the adjacent panel. This should pull the car into the three-dimensional shape that will finally resemble a Toyota GT86.

GALLERY: Toyota UK 50th anniversary GT86 liveried models