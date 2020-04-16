In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 16 April 2020 5:00 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Nivus has been teased again by the carmaker’s Brazilian division, giving us a rather comprehensive look at the coupe-styled crossover, albeit wrapped in a thin layer of camouflage.

As a refresher, development of the model was completely done in Brazil, and while production is slated to start in the South American country first, the Nivus will also be making its way to Europe in 2021.

The new official photos closely match what was revealed during Volkswagen’s annual media conference, although the car seen here has a more reserved bumper design that is likely for specific trim levels, including the 17-inch wheels.

Highlights include a triple-slat front grille that is flanked by headlamps that are visibly sleeker than those on the T-Cross, as is the triangular-shaped lower intake. We also see the Nivus’ sloping roofline that tapers down to a taillight arrangement, which has a hint of the Porsche Macan in their look.

As for the interior, an earlier teaser reveals the crossover will closely match the T-Cross’ cabin, and notable features include the latest VW Play infotainment system, along with park assist, automatic stop-start and an electric powered tailgate.

The Nivus is built on the MQB A0 platform that underpins several Volkswagen Group products, including the T-Cross and sixth-generation Polo, sharing the same wheelbase with the latter at 2.56 metres, but with a longer length of 4.26 metres.

Compared to the T-Cross, the Nivus is actually 60 mm longer, but curiously, the T-Cross’ has more wheelbase at 2.65 metres. The added overall length has some benefits, as the Nivus offers 415 litres of boot space compared to the T-Cross’ 373 litres.

For motivation, there’s only a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder TSI engine with 128 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Direct is sent exclusively to the front wheels – a 4Motion all-wheel drive system will not be offered – through a six-speed automatic, but there’s no mention if a six-speed manual will be present as well.