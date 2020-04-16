In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 16 April 2020 1:20 pm / 0 comments

Before the current-generation Toyota Land Cruiser bows out to make way for an all-new model this August, the United Arab Emirates gets a Heritage Edition in two petrol engine variants with retro graphics and trim, before a 3.5 litre hybrid/CVT combination succeeds the venerable 4.6 litre V8 mill.

On the exterior, the 4.0 litre V6 version gets halogen headlamps, while the 4.6 litre V8 gets upgraded to LED units with daytime running lights and LED foglamps as well as sequential LED indicators. Both versions get power-adjustable door mirrors, while the V8 adds power folding and auto-tilt function when reversing.

The 4.0 litre V6 produces 271 hp at 5,600 rpm and 393 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm and gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 4.6 litre V8 outputs 304 hp at 5,500 rpm and 448 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm and is paired with a six-speed automatic; naturally, both are four-wheel-drive. The 4.0 litre V6 gets steel wheels shod in 245/75R17 tyres, while the 4.6 V8 gets alloy wheels to fit a wider set of tyres measuring 285/65R17. Fuel capacity for both is 138 litres.

Inside, the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition for the UAE gets fabric seats embossed with ‘Heritage Edition’ logos, the 4.0 litre V6 getting grey seat fabric while the the 4.6 V8 gets moquette seat fabric. The 4.0 litre V6 gets automatic air-conditioning, while the 4.6 litre V8 adds dual-zone functionality with a manual rear cooler. Both versions receive a centre console cooler box – handy for storing chilled refreshments.

Both versions get a six-speaker sound system with CD, USB, auxiliary audio and Bluetooth connectivity, while the 4.6 litre V8 adds navigation with a 10-inch screen. Additional features found on the 4.6 litre V8 version include keyless entry, powered adjustment for the driver’s seat, while a built-in air compressor also features, accessible from the luggage compartment.

On the safety front, the 4.0 litre V6 features ABS with EBD, brake assist, dual front airbags, front and rear parking sensors and tyre pressure warning, while the 4.6 litre V8 adds hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, crawl control, rear view camera and the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS).

The Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition starts from AED169,900 (RM201,274) in the United Arab Emirates for the 4.0 litre V6 with the five-speed manual, while the more generously kitted 4.6 litre V8 with six-speed automatic is priced at AED 224,900 (RM266,434). Judging from the Heritage Edition plaque on the interior, the retro-inspired Land Cruisers for the UAE will be limited to a run of 20 units across both versions.