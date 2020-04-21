In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2020 12:19 pm / 1 comment

It looks like plans to electrify the Ford Mustang has finally gone back on track, after the Blue Oval made a strategic shift to introduce the Mustang-inspired Mach-E electric SUV.

According to an Autocar report, the next-generation Mustang, codename S650, will debut in 2022 with a hybrid V8 engine. It will be the first ever electrified Mustang, and part of Ford’s greater plan to launch 18 mild-hybrid and full-hybrid cars by 2022.

Like the outgoing S550 model, the new S650 Mustang will be produced in both left- and right-hand drive versions, a strategy that has paid off immensely for the brand. Based on a US patent filed by Ford in 2017, the Mustang Hybrid was to get a V8 engine (to appease loyalists, of course) that sends power to the rear, while assisted by two electric motors mounted on each opposing side of the engine.

Ford put the Mustang Hybrid on hold and chose to roll out its first mainstream electric SUV, the Mach-E

This would give the Mustang electric all-wheel drive, and offer greater traction by means of torque vectoring. A similar powertrain concept has already been deployed in the Explorer Hybrid in the US, and it also offers some levels of pure electric driving.

The report also stated that Ford may use the CD6 platform which underpins the Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator SUV, as it streamlines its platform line-up to five highly modular underpinnings. It remains to be seen if the 2.3 litre four-cylinder EcoBoost option will continue to be offered, though.

Generally, expect the Mustang to be available as a coupé and convertible, featuring a more forward-looking design likely in the vein of the Mach-E. The interior is said to be more driver-focused, albeit retaining the iconic four-seater layout. Word is the hybrid components won’t affect cabin space, but more shall be revealed in the near future.