22 April 2020

Toyota’s forthcoming B-segment SUV that had been delayed from its original debut schedule in Geneva has now been reported to be making its bow tomorrow, April 23, according to Autonocion.

The Japanese manufacturer’s compact crossover is based on its TNGA-B architecture which also forms the basis of the new Yaris, and as such, the B-SUV is likely to share the hatchback’s powertrain set, including the M15A 1.5 litre Dynamic Force naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, paired to either a Direct-Shift CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox.

On the electrified powertrains, this should mirror the parallel hybrid setup in the Yaris, which consists of a 91 hp/120 Nm 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine with a 79 hp/141 Nm permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This will also offer all-wheel drive.

This will serve the growing B-segment SUV market, whereas the more upscale and sophisticated C-HR was for the segment above. According to market researcher JATO Dynamics, 1.9 million compact SUVs were sold in Europe last year, representing a 20% increase over figures from 2018.

The supposed April 23 launch date seems rather soon as in March, a Toyota source told Automotive News Europe that the upcoming B-segment SUV won’t be going on sale for another 12 months, while other activities originally planned for the since-cancelled Geneva Motor Show have been reduced, and a private showcase was held for the new Mirai, RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid and the all-electric Lexus UX300e.

