11 February 2020

With the 2020 Toyota Yaris having made its debut in October last year, Toyota has now released more images of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)-based B-segment hatchback. The Yaris is the first compact model to use the platform, here named GA-B, and offers greater torsional rigidity by 30%, a 15 mm lower centre of gravity and weighs 50 kg than the previous generation, the automaker says.

The engine in the Yaris Hybrid is a 1,490 cc three-cylinder, 14:1 compression ratio Atkinson-cycle petrol engine which produces 91 hp and 120 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 79 hp/141 Nm permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and a continuously variable transmission. Fuel consumption on the combined WLTP cycle is 3.7 l/100 km, and CO2 emissions on the combined WLTP cycle is 86 g/km.

The 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine is directly derived from the 2.0 litre and 2.5 litre four-cylinder Dynamic Force engines in the larger Toyota models, the automaker says, and it benefits from measures to friction and mechanical losses; balance module is also fitted to the 1.5 litre engine to reduce engine noise and vibrations. Meanwhile, the electric drive motor is fed by a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery, which Toyota says is 27% lighter than the nickel-metal hydride battery it replaces. Total output for the Yaris Hybrid is 116 hp, says Toyota.

This will be joined later on by 1.5 litre and 1.0 litre three-cylinder petrol engines in selected markets, with details for the internal combustion-only powertrains to be revealed at a later date, the automaker says. These will form the overall Yaris line-up, which is crowned by the performance halo that is the GR Yaris, a three-door bespoke body with a 272 PS/370 Nm 1.6 litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed manual and a GR-Four all-wheel drive system with two Torsen mechanical self-locking differentials.

Back to the Yaris Hybrid, the electrified hatchback will come in two driveline layouts, according to Toyota at the car’s debut in October. The hybrid hatchback will be offered as a front-wheel-drive or electric four-wheel-drive (E-Four) configurations. This influences the choice of rear suspension layout as well; while front suspension is with MacPherson struts across the board, FWD cars use a torsion beam rear axle, while AWD and E-Four AWD versions use double wishbones at the back.

Toyota aims for the Yaris to be ‘the world’s safest compact car’, and to that end employs the use of advanced passive and active safety systems, the Japanese automaker said. Advanced driver assist systems include full speed-range intelligent adaptive cruise control and the lane trace assist system; systems which will be standard on every new Yaris, the company says. In terms of passive safety, the 2020 Yaris will introduce the world’s first centre airbag, says Toyota.

Further powertrain, safety and equipment details on the 2020 Yaris will be released at a later date, says Toyota, so watch this space. The latest, fourth-generation Yaris continues to the manufactured in Europe at the company’s Toyota Manufacturing France facility in Onnaing. In the meantime, enjoy the substantial gallery of the company’s latest TNGA-based hatchback.