24 April 2020

Following BMW Malaysia’s introduction of its new BMW Shop Online platform, which allows prospective new owners to “shop” for a car from the comfort of their own homes, MINI Malaysia has announced a similar digital shopping platform called the MINI eShop.

The company says that the platform allows for a fully digital MINI vehicle booking experience, where customers can browse through the entire range of MINI models and book their preferred MINI model, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

In conjunction with the introduction of the eShop, the company has also launched its MINIMISE campaign, which offers an attractive interest rate starting from 0% exclusively for the F60 Cooper S E Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid.

That’s not the only carrot, because there’s also a cash rebate of RM16,000 and instalment support of RM5,000 available for the car. Buyers can also look forward to a complimentary MINI Public Charging Cable, along with a ChargeNow card for complimentary recharging – for a year – at any of the 309 ChargeNow facilities nationwide.

The MINIMISE campaign also offers deals on a wide range of MINI models, with an instalment support of RM3,000 to RM5,000 and cash rebates from RM8,000 up to RM22,000, depending on model. The campaign offers are available from now until June 30, while stocks last. Find out more about the MINIMISE promos here.