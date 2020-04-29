In Bikes, Local Bike News, Super Soco / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 April 2020 2:21 pm / 0 comments

Further to our earlier report on the imminent introduction of the Super Soco range of electric motorcycles and scooters in Malaysia, we have received information that the China brand will likely by in Malaysia in November 2020. This is pending Malaysian Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) and local testing and data collection is currently ongoing.

An exact introduction date for Super Soco has yet to be set pending the ongoing MCO. What is known is the entire range of Super Soco electric motorcycles and scooter will be marketed and sold in the Malaysian domestic market.

This includes the TC Max and TC retro-styled e-bikes and the TS naked sports e-bike. These are accompanied by the CPx and CUx electric scooters but approval for the CUx – a version of which is marketed under the Ducati brand – is pending regulatory compliance.

No word on pricing as yet, but is likely to be somewhat similar to what Super Soco e-bikes are sold for in Europe and UK. In the UK, Super Soco TC pricing starts at 3748 pounds sterling (RM20,333) while the Cux is priced starting from 2,811 pounds sterling (RM15,247).

Currently, Super Soco Malaysia ae in the midst of ensuring compliance to local regulations and riding conditions as they believe they are setting up “a new lifestyle and riding experience” for the Malaysian rider.

The TC and TS series of Super Soco e-bikes comes with a hub-mounted Bosch electric motor that gives 120 Nm of torque and 80 km of range. Meanwhile, the CPx and Cux e-scooters are equipped with a 60-Volt, 30 Ah battery gives some 75 km of range and a hub-mounted Bosch motor providing 130 Nm of torque.