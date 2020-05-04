In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 May 2020 3:44 pm / 0 comments

Ford has begun teasing the arrival of the new Puma ST, which is set to make its debut later this year, joining other performance-focused models like the Focus ST and Fiesta ST in the carmaker’s European line-up.

Based on what is shown in the accompanying teaser video as well as previous spyshots, the Puma ST will sport a slightly more aggressive look compared to the regular model. At the front, there’s a subtle lip spoiler and redesigned lower intake, the latter of which serves to feed air to a larger intercooler.

Elsewhere, the vehicle will come with model-specific wheels in a “fan blade” design, a larger roof spoiler, a new rear bumper with twin exhaust outlets, and beefier brakes, while other cues are similar to what you get with the ST Line package. As for the interior, a pair of bolstered Recaro seats can be seen that are adorned with the ST logo, which is also applied on the steering wheel.

Power will reportedly come from a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder that is also found in the Fiesta ST, providing 200 PS and 290 Nm of torque to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. It is rumoured that additional upgrades such as an optional limited-slip differential and a launch control function will also be made available.

Given its high-riding nature, the Puma ST will likely lose out slightly in terms of performance to its hot hatch sibling, which his capable of a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds. When launched, Ford’s performance crossover will compete against Hyundai’s upcoming Kona N.