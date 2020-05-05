In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 May 2020 4:20 pm / 0 comments

Despite just the bare shell being visible here, this belongs to the forthcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz pick-up truck photographed by a Motor1 source, and which has been spotted undergoing cold-weather tests earlier in February this year.

The sole image of the pick-up truck’s side profile offers a look at its geometric crease lines which are reminiscent of those on the new Elantra which made its debut in March – more angular than those on the Crossover Truck concept first seen in 2015 – visual cues which remained under wraps when the truck was seen by our spy photographer sources.

The C-pillar here is also revealed to confirm its sloping angle towards the cargo tray on this double-cab layout as suggested on the camouflaged development vehicle, though the truck’s actual dimensions are still to be confirmed. Here, the rear door handle locations also confirm a conventionally opening set of rear doors, compared to the coach-doors layout of the 2015 concept.

The spy images also reveal the Santa Cruz to feature independent rear suspension, which is more typical of a vehicle with unibody construction rather than typical ladder-framed pick-up truck, which adds weight to the thinking that this will be a unibody-based model. The Santa Cruz will therefore have more in common with the Santa Fe SUV, which makes it more likely to share its range of engines.

This selection includes a 2.4 litre four-cylinder engine producing 185 hp and a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine with 238 hp, though a more common choice for a pick-up truck – and therefore the Santa Cruz – could be the 2.2 R CRDi turbodiesel which outputs 193 PS and 440 Nm of torque.

The Santa Cruz pick-up truck will be manufactured at Hyundai’s plant in Montgomery, Alabama from 2021, and be offered for the United States market to begin with. These will most probably feature petrol engines exclusively, though a diesel version could still be made for markets outside the US, notes Motor Authority.

