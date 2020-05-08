In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 May 2020 2:58 pm / 0 comments

Just a few days ago, we showed you Albermo’s XR51 body kit for the Toyota RAV4 that transforms the SUV to look more like a Lamborghini Urus. However, not everyone is drawn to the Lamborghini brand, which is why the company also offers something that might appeal to Ferrari fans.

This is the SP42 body kit for the Prius, and if you haven’t guessed already, it draws inspiration from the Portofino. Just like the XR51 option, the add-on components are designed to work seamlessly with the Prius’ stock headlamps, parking sensors and Toyota Safety Sense suite.

Included in the package is a new bumper that mimics the one you’ll find on Ferrari’s sporty convertible, although you won’t get the prancing horse logo – the tuner’s emblem is fitted instead. As for the rear, the default shape of the Prius makes it rather difficult to implement the Portofino’s circular taillights, so it gets a half spoiler and diffuser instead.

The price for the kit is 178,000 yen (RM7,235) sans painting and installation fees, but if you don’t have a Prius to send in for the modification, the company can sort things out for you. For an undisclosed amount, it will source a brand-new, facelifted Prius in S guise and throw in the SP42 kit, a nine-inch Alpine touchscreen head unit, Pentagon floor mats, an ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) system, RS-R lowering springs and a set of 19-inch RAYS Volk Racing wheels with Nitto NT555 tyres.