In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 12 May 2020 9:53 am / 6 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has announced that its subsidiary company, Assembly Service Sdn Bhd (ASSB) which manufactures Toyota vehicles, has resumed operations. ASSB has two assembly plants in Selangor, one at the Bukit Raja Industrial Park, and another in Shah Alam.

However, only the Bukit Raja plant is back up and running – the Shah Alam facility will only resume operations on June 9. This follows approval given by the Selangor government in relation to the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that came into effect on May 4, 2020 (officially extended until June 9).

ASSB said it will adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) as advised by the health ministry, which include establishing distances of at least one metre between workers, regular temperature checks, provision of hand sanitisers, and constantly wearing face masks. The plant employs around 2,000 workers.

ASSB Bukit Raja produces the new Vios and Yaris

UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman, Akio Takeyama said: “Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is also very serious about providing safe and healthy conditions for all employees. As a member of the global Toyota family, ASSB can therefore draw on healthcare advice and best practices from TMC regarding additional measures that can be taken here in Selangor.”

Company president, Ravindran K added: “We are grateful to the Selangor government for its decision to implement the CMCO with customised details and understand that it is in the best interest of the state and people. With the resumption of operations, we hope to help in boosting the economy and add momentum to the automotive industry and business moving forward.