In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 13 May 2020 10:42 am / 7 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia has revealed via its social media pages that it will launch the locally-assembled (CKD) version of the Volvo S60 T8 R-Design on May 18, 2020. The CKD model will replace the fully-imported (CBU) version, which carried a price tag of RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance when it was launched in October 2019.

We were told at last year’s launch that the CKD model would be identical to the CBU in terms of price and specifications, but we’ll have to wait until official details are provided to see if that still holds true.

The S60 CKD will likely retain the familiar T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque, a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator (CISG) and an Aisin-sourced AW TG-81SD eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the internal combustion engine drives the front wheels, an electric motor (87 hp/240 Nm) at the rear provides all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm. Performance-wise, the S60 will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h 4.4 seconds, hit a top speed of 250 km/h and has a rated fuel consumption of two litres per 100 km.

Volvo S60 T8 R-Design (CBU)

Powering the electric motor is an 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that is located in the transmission tunnel, providing an EV range of up to 49 km. The sedan also comes with an onboard 3.7 kW charger, which can be plugged into charging stations via a Type 2 connection – it’ll take about three hours for a full charge with an outlet that puts out 3.7 kW or more.

Other items likely shared between the CKD and CBU cars include the Dynamic Chassis with passive damping, R-Design styling package, 19-inch five triple-spoke diamond cut/matte black alloy wheels, a Sensus Connect infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

The S60 competes against models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. We’ve already had a chance to try out the all-new Volvo S60, and you can read our review of the sedan here

GALLERY: Volvo S60 T8 R-Design (CBU)