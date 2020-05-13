Volvo Car Malaysia has revealed via its social media pages that it will launch the locally-assembled (CKD) version of the Volvo S60 T8 R-Design on May 18, 2020. The CKD model will replace the fully-imported (CBU) version, which carried a price tag of RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance when it was launched in October 2019.
We were told at last year’s launch that the CKD model would be identical to the CBU in terms of price and specifications, but we’ll have to wait until official details are provided to see if that still holds true.
The S60 CKD will likely retain the familiar T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque, a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator (CISG) and an Aisin-sourced AW TG-81SD eight-speed automatic transmission.
While the internal combustion engine drives the front wheels, an electric motor (87 hp/240 Nm) at the rear provides all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm. Performance-wise, the S60 will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h 4.4 seconds, hit a top speed of 250 km/h and has a rated fuel consumption of two litres per 100 km.
Powering the electric motor is an 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that is located in the transmission tunnel, providing an EV range of up to 49 km. The sedan also comes with an onboard 3.7 kW charger, which can be plugged into charging stations via a Type 2 connection – it’ll take about three hours for a full charge with an outlet that puts out 3.7 kW or more.
Other items likely shared between the CKD and CBU cars include the Dynamic Chassis with passive damping, R-Design styling package, 19-inch five triple-spoke diamond cut/matte black alloy wheels, a Sensus Connect infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance systems.
The S60 competes against models like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. We’ve already had a chance to try out the all-new Volvo S60, and you can read our review of the sedan here
GALLERY: Volvo S60 T8 R-Design (CBU)
Comments
man, if the price really drops to around 240k it’ll be the steal of the century.
same priced sama 330e hybrid. berbaloi
If this price around 240k for this. They will rather get longer life, high safety and more exciting feel which is Volvo S60 or Bmw 3 series sport rather than overpriced Honda accord that feel so boring and Honda quality is too poor.
(Like) 3 Series and S60
(Dislike) C Class
RIP rm305k c300
Looking forward for the T5 AWD. Coz not all place have charging stations.
Imagine Abang abang and family balik kampung driving this beauty! Handsome bergaya Hari Raya!