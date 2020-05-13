In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 13 May 2020 10:21 am / 1 comment

Tesla, in defiance of health orders advised by Alameda County officials, has resumed manufacturing activities in its Fremont Gigafactory. The plant had been shuttered since mid-March when authorities issued the stay-at-home order, but even then the move was met with resistance.

Following the reopening of the plant, company founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter: “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

Musk, however, has garnered the support of president Donald Trump, who said “California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!” on Twitter. The Fremont Gigafactory produces both the Model 3 and Model Y.

Meanwhile, a statement from Alameda County officials goes as such: “We learned that the Tesla factory in Fremont had opened beyond Minimum Basic Operations. We have notified Tesla that they can only maintain Minimum Basic Operations until we have an approved plan that can be implemented in accordance with the local public health order.”

“We are addressing this matter using the same phased approach we use for other businesses which have violated the order in the past, and we hope that Tesla will likewise comply without further enforcement measures.” County officials have since ordered Tesla to stop all manufacturing activities until further notice.

Things began turning sour when Musk filed a lawsuit against the county, stating that it was going against federal and California constitutions, as well as defying California governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to allow manufacturers in the state to reopen. Musk also threatened to move its headquarters to Nevada, causing Californian assemblywoman Lorena S Gonzalez to drop the F-bomb. “F*ck Elon Musk,” she said on Twitter.

In its defence, Tesla said it had already informed Alameda County officials of its restart plans and would implement strict protocols to guarantee the safety of its workers. These steps include conducting online training, regular temperature checks, partitioned work zones, intensified cleaning, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The automaker said the restart plan was the “result of months of careful planning” and was modelled after the “comprehensive return-to-work plan” in its Shanghai Gigafactory in China, which resumed production three months ago.

“We will continue to put people back to work in a safe and responsible manner. However, the County’s position left us no choice but to take legal action to ensure that Tesla and its employees can get back to work,” it said in a statement.

Tesla is the last carmaker left in California, and has an existing Gigafactory in Nevada. Musk is also looking to open a new plant in Texas to build its Cybertruck. Both Nevada and Texas have substantially eased lockdown restrictions.