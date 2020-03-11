In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 11 March 2020 11:44 am / 0 comments

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk posted two images in a Twitter post below celebrating the American electric car maker’s milestone of having produced its one millionth vehicle, a red Model Y from what appears to be Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, United States.

The rolling out of the Model Y pictured marks the not only Tesla’s milestone of producing one million cars, but also makes the EV maker the first to produce one million electric vehicles, according to Car Advice. The Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer has sold 807,954 units globally as of October 2019, according to a separate report by Electrek. In that time, Tesla sold 255,000 vehicles in October 2019 year-to-date.

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Launched in March 2019, the Tesla Model Y is built on the same platform as the Model 3 and shares 75% of its components. The smaller sibling to the Model X can be specified with up to seven seats, and Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Performance guise, is capable of the 0-96km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds, a top speed of 241 km/h and offer range of up to 450 km.

The Twitter post by Musk comes right after Tesla stock recorded a 13.6% drop to US$608 (RM2,577) yesterday, which market analysts have attributed to a combination of coronavirus pressures upon the firm’s Chinese production as well as declining crude oil prices, Car Advice reported, however noting that its share price drop is not necessarily indicative of over consumer confidence in the brand.

Tesla’s share price decline on Monday marks the lowest it has been since January 30 of this year, though this still represented a 214% growth compared to the firm’s share price of US$284 (RM1,204) one year ago on March 8, 2019, the report said. Last month, Tesla’s share price reached its peak of US$917 (RM3,885) on February 19.

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y