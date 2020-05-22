In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 22 May 2020 1:33 pm / 0 comments

The Sony PlayStation-based driving simulator, Gran Turismo Sport has now welcomed the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept to its virtual fleet. Mazda is the official partner in Gran Turismo Sport and the Japanese automaker has also been confirmed as a selected manufacturer for all “World Tour 2020” live events, and now the racing version of the RX-Vision concept has been made available on the online racing platform.

In addition to the release of the RX-Vision GT3 Concept on the platform, Mazda will be hosting two events on Gran Turismo Sport in commemoration of the automaker’s centennial anniversary – the RX-Vision GT3 Concept Time Trial Challenge and the RX-Vision GT3 Concept Livery Design Contest.

Winners from both events will receive prizes from Mazda, including a limited edition sketch and a miniature car, according to the PlayStation Blog. The time trial event will be held from today, 3pm Japan time to 11:59 pm on June 5 on Gran Turismo Sport.

The race course used is the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, and participation is open to anyone with a PlayStation Network account. Participants may enter as many time as they like, and the vehicle used in the challenge can be driven in AT or MT mode, with all other settings fixed.

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept racer which features here is powered by a four-rotor Skyactiv-R rotary engine producing 562 hp, sending drive to the rear wheels. It weighs 1,250 kg, with a weight distribution of 48:52 front and rear.

The RX-Vision’s transformation from show car to racer sees the front-engined, rear-wheel-drive two-door gain components such as a long front splitter, extended side skirts, a vented bonnet, larger rear diffuser and the obligatory, very large GT-style rear wing, along with racing wheels and tyres and side-exit exhausts.

GALLERY: 2015 Mazda RX-Vision concept in Tokyo