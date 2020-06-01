In International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 1 June 2020 6:10 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Hilux is about to be unveiled in its updated form not long from now, suggests this teaser video posted on the Toyota UK Facebook page. The short clip featuring Dakar rally driver and Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso shows both the Dakar Rally Hilux as well as a development unit for the eventual production Hilux facelift, and the latter has fleeting screen presence.

The video does however indicate that the Hilux will come with an even more powerful 2.8 litre engine. In its current guise, the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre diesel engine in the Toyota Hilux produces 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque, sent via a six-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system with rear differential lock. The latest facelift is expected to employ a revised version of the same base engine.

Updates to the engine will also address issues with the clogging particulate filter for models in markets which have the filter, while Japanese reports suggest the revised engine could also feature in the next-generation Land Cruiser, along with the Fortuner and the Land Cruiser Prado.

Current market conditions have seen the launch of this second facelift delayed indefinitely, though we now also know that the range-topping versions of the Hilux will get bi-LED projector headlamps in place of the existing units (LED low beam and halogen high beam), with redesigned 18-inch wheels to come as well. At the back, the redesigned tail lamps with B-shaped graphics will also be mostly LEDs.

The Emotional Red II colour from the latest Prius and Camry will also be part of the exterior colour range. Inside, a newer infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities will feature, along with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced safety systems including AEB with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and more.

