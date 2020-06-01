Driving schools have finally been given the green light to operate starting today (June 1), which means all theoretical and practical learnings are now up and running. The Road Transport Department (JPJ) can also begin testing driving candidates.
Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made over the weekend, following a special ministerial committee meeting on the conditional movement control order (CMCO). The driving schools are allowed to operate from 8 am to 4 pm (practical learnings from 9 am to 3 pm; theoretical classes limited to 20 persons max), with additional safety measures implemented as stipulated by the health ministry.
These include temperature checks (upon entry), disinfection of vehicles at all times (before and after using), and vehicular seating arrangement. This is on top of the regular practices such as social distancing (at least one metre from each other), basic sanitisation and personal hygiene, and the constant use of face masks.
Driving school operators are urged to spread out the registration counters and install social distancing markers, and use contactless payment whenever possible.
Comments
The most kayu minister is MOE.Just imagine 3 months no schooling, not even a policy, or any initiative for our children. It is only part by proactive teachers. Many channel on digital tv not being utilise,just to sell junk auch as mop, frying pans.They should come out with something the 2nd week of MCO. But they keep telling us stop politisizing everything, which they don’t.
So you prefer your children to risk catching COVID19 and die right in front of your eyes eh? How kayu is that?
the reality is, there has been very relaxed (or lack of it) of social distancing, use of sanitizer, and questionable recording of visitors/customers particular these few days.
Just go to a few public places, shops, eateries and you’ll see it yourself. Establishment owners never bothered anymore, much less visitors/customers.
Should we be careful? Or we still have the Dont’ care-tak apa attitude, too lackadaisical, or have deathwish?
In Germany they use bmw’s for driving test