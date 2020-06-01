In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 June 2020 9:35 am / 4 comments

Driving schools have finally been given the green light to operate starting today (June 1), which means all theoretical and practical learnings are now up and running. The Road Transport Department (JPJ) can also begin testing driving candidates.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made over the weekend, following a special ministerial committee meeting on the conditional movement control order (CMCO). The driving schools are allowed to operate from 8 am to 4 pm (practical learnings from 9 am to 3 pm; theoretical classes limited to 20 persons max), with additional safety measures implemented as stipulated by the health ministry.

These include temperature checks (upon entry), disinfection of vehicles at all times (before and after using), and vehicular seating arrangement. This is on top of the regular practices such as social distancing (at least one metre from each other), basic sanitisation and personal hygiene, and the constant use of face masks.

Driving school operators are urged to spread out the registration counters and install social distancing markers, and use contactless payment whenever possible.