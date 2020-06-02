In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 2 June 2020 1:00 pm / 4 comments

The Toyota Hilux pick-up truck and Fortuner SUV facelifts are set for their simultaneous debuts this week on June 4, reports Headlight Magazine.

As indicated within a teaser video released by Toyota UK, the latest Toyota Hilux facelift will feature a more powerful version of the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine. This will boast of increases in power and torque to 204 PS and 500 Nm, or up 27 PS and 50 Nm from the 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque offered by the current 2.8 litre turbodiesel.

The Fortuner that will launch at the same time as the Hilux will also get the revised, higher output 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine, while the 2.4 litre turbodiesel engines carry over the same output figures of 150 PS and 343 Nm of torque for the manual-equipped versions, while the 2.4 litre diesel with the six-speed auto gets 400 Nm of torque in both the Fortuner and the Hilux, according to Headlight Magazine.

During last year’s training in Spain for the 2020 Dakar Rally in which they scored a 13th place finish on their first attempt, Fernando Alonso and five-time Dakar Rally motorcycle class winner Marc Coma tested an early prototype of the forthcoming Hilux facelift, which Toyota says will feature the aforementioned new 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine and new suspension geometry.

It remains to be seen if this new suspension geometry will also apply to the Fortuner that will be launched at the same time. While the Hilux update will bring 18-inch wheels for the higher trim levels, the Fortuner SUV will get rolling stock measuring up to 20 inches in diameter for the top variants. These will also get bi-LED headlights, as well as revised designs for the grille, front bumper, side steps, tail lamps and rear bumper.

In terms of safety, the Fortuner will reportedly also get the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assist systems such as on the forthcoming Hilux update which includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian protection, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and more.

