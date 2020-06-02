In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 June 2020 10:38 am / 2 comments

If you fancy yourself a Ford F-150 but find the actual pick-up too big or too expensive, then you ought to pay TTN Hypersport a visit. The Thai aftermarket company has taken the Ranger T6 and grafted over a tonne of new skin, including F-150 headlights, tail lights, and a tonne of extras.

To make the conversion look more realistic, the company offers a wide bodykit to give the fenders more prominence, while the radiator grille gets the bolder F-150 unit with three LED lights on top. There’s also a new skid plate up front, optional LED fog lights, side steps with satin accents, a vented bonnet, plus a variety of massive wheels.

At the back, the fuel lid has been shrunken, while the tailgate gets a slight makeover. Those who want more practical mods can of course have them installed separately, but visually, we think TTN Hypersport has done a mighty fine job with the conversion.

The company only offers cosmetic enhancements as far as we can tell, and note that most of the fabricated panels are likely made out of polycarbonate or fibreglass, which means it won’t be anywhere near as durable as the Ranger Raptor (this one comes with a thick, metal skid plate!). However, there are plans to introduce the F-150’s steel bumpers in the near future.

We’ve scoured its Facebook page for clues on pricing, but unfortunately found none. If you’re planning to pay them a visit, the company is headquartered in Bangkok, near the Don Mueang airport. What do you think of this conversion, though?