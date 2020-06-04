In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 June 2020 2:32 pm / 0 comments

Five Petroleum Malaysia is set to collaborate with telecommunications solutions provider Green Packet to introduce the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered petrol stations.

According to Five Petroleum MD Datuk Seri King Lim, the partnership will result in a cashless digital experience across all of its petrol stations, and this will be accomplished by leveraging frontier technologies such as AI and machine learning.

Five is set to utilise a suite of technological solutions from Green Packet, which will include electronic-Know Your Customer (e-KYC), an online process of verifying customers’ identity, e-wallet, payment gateway and license plate recognition.

The company added that it will also be co-developing a new mobile application with Green Packet, using the latter’s Kiple platform to facilitate cashless payment. Rewards and loyalty features will also be integrated into the Five app. Petronas is also a Kiple user, its Setel app utilising KiplePay.

“Our first AI-powered petrol station is not just meant to provide a hassle-free fuelling experience, it is also to harmonise the whole digital solution from making payments for fuel to purchasing goods in the retail stores on one integrated platform,” Lim said via a statement. He added that the with the new mobile app, users will be able to enjoy a fully personalised experience at Five.

In March, Five launched its first petrol station in Kalumpang, Selangor, the debut also marking the introduction of its Ultimaxx range of fuels. Operated by Pahang-based Seng Group, which has been in the petrol retail business for nearly five decades, the Five brand is eventually expected to have more than 200 stations nationwide.